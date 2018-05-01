Sorry, Your Majesty! You can now own a coin with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's faces on it The special coin is available now...

The Royal Mint revealed on Tuesday a new coin design that will commemorate the next momentous occasion for the royal family - the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Available on The Royal Mint website from 1 May, the design has been created by Jody Clark - the Royal Mint’s coin design team member who created the current effigy of Her Majesty the Queen in 2015. This is the latest royal figure Jody has depicted in his designs. Following the announcement of their engagement, The Royal Mint was granted a private sitting with Prince Harry and Meghan at Kensington Palace.

Harry and Meghan's official coin

According to the coin producer, the setting of their meeting was relaxed and informal - which is reflected in the portrait of the couple. The pair can be seen looking lovingly into each other’s eyes, with the image highlighting the easy familiarity and connection between the royal couple. Anne Jessopp, CEO at The Royal Mint, said: "It has been an honour for The Royal Mint to work closely with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to create the authentic Royal Wedding coin celebrating this most British of celebrations.

"I have been in post as CEO of The Royal Mint for just a couple of months, and already The Royal Mint has celebrated the birth of His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, and now a Royal Wedding, so it’s a very exciting year for The Royal Mint in terms of royal moments." The coins will be available for £5 from 1st May 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on 19 May

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Amal and George Clooney will be among the star-studded guests at the wedding of Harry and Meghan, which will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The barrister's hairdresser, Miguel Perez, confirmed the news, telling HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!: "What I can confirm is that I will be in charge of Amal's hair that day."

George and Amal will be joining a host of celebrities at the wedding, including Meghan's Suits co-stars and Victoria and David Beckham. The 43-year-old designer seemed to confirm her attendance earlier this month during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "I, ummm, I don’t know," Victoria initially responded when asked by James. "She's totally going!" the host responded, as fellow guest Shaquille O'Neal nodded in agreement. "Yes. England is so excited. It's great, isn’t it? They look so happy," Victoria answered.

