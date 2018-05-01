Loading the player...

Less than three weeks to go until the royal wedding!

What do you give the couple that has everything? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for charitable donations instead of wedding gifts, but it's thought Harry's grandmother the Queen will present the newlyweds with a very generous present. Her Majesty is expected to give the couple their very own stately home, just as she did with Prince William and Kate when they married in 2011.

The Queen bestowed Anmer Hall – one of her most luxurious houses on her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk – to William and Kate in 2013, two years after their wedding when it was finally ready. It's not yet known which property the monarch has reserved for Harry and Meghan, but she may well gift York Cottage to the happy couple.

The Queen gave Anmer Hall as a wedding gift to William and Kate

Originally named the Bachelor's Cottage, the home was built as an overflow residence for Sandringham House. King Edward VII gave it to his son Prince George, later King George V, and his wife Queen Mary as a wedding gift. Nowadays, York Cottage is used as an estate office for Sandringham; estate employees also own flats and holiday accommodation in part of the building.

The Queen certainly has an abundance of properties to choose from. On her Sandringham Estate alone, which she privately owns, there are over 150 residential, commercial and agricultural buildings. The 92-year-old monarch is also the proud owner of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which is said to be one of the Queen's favourite places to reside for its privacy, and the nearby Craigowan Lodge and Delnadamph Lodge.

York Cottage, pictured in the 1920s, is located on the Queen's Sandringham Estate

The monarch is also expected to grant Harry and Meghan a dukedom, just as she did with William and Kate, who became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after their wedding. The most likely contender for Harry and Meghan is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The only previous Duke of Sussex was married twice, but neither marriages were considered lawful by his father George III, meaning they were considered unlawful. It therefore stands that Meghan could become the first women entitled to use the title HRH The Duchess of Sussex.