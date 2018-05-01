Jeremy Paxman on marrying into the royal family: 'I don't think you want to become a princess if you can avoid it' Find out why Jeremy Paxman doesn't think anyone should want to be a royal

Jeremy Paxman has spoken candidly about the difficulties that come with marrying into the British royal family on the ITV documentary, The Royal Wives of Windsor. The first part of the two-part show, which aired on Monday, looked at royal brides including Diana, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker-Bowles ahead of Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle. Speaking about the realities of becoming a royal through marriage, Jeremy said: "Every girl dreams of being a princess and actually I don't think you want to become a princess if you can avoid it."

The documentary looked at royal weddings

In the documentary, a group of historians, journalists and biographers discussed how the former Suits actress' life will change after officially becoming a member of the royal family, with one explaining: "There are all these little traditions, rules and regulations that nobody knows but the family themselves", while another added: "You will have for the rest of your life at least one police officer - that's strange." Viewers praised the show on Twitter, while discussing how different royal life is from reality. One person wrote: "You have to be careful of what you wish for... No popping out and going down to the shops! Everything starts to clamp down – no freedom anymore." Another said: "#RoyalWivesofWindsor is a fascinating look at the evolution of the Royals over the last century. The fact that Meghan has been accepted shows how far they have come. I just hope she knows what is in store for her."

The documentary also looked at Meghan's unconventional roots as an American divorcee who has made a successful career as an actress, which might once have been enough to prevent her royal marriage from Harry from taking place - much like Princess Margaret with the once-divorced Peter Townsend, or King Edward VIII with Wallis Simpson. The show further shared an insight into the weddings, scandals and sense of duty surrounding other royal brides, including the Queen Mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Lady Diana Spencer, Sarah Ferguson and Kate Middleton.

