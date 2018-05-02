The one major difference between Prince Louis' birth certificate and his siblings' Prince William and Kate formally registered their son's birth this week

Prince Louis' birth certificate was registered and signed by his proud father this week, confirming details of the little boy's birth, including his official title, and the occupations of both his parents, Prince William and Kate. And while the document initially appears to follow the same format as both Prince George and Princess Charlotte's birth certificates, there is one big difference. Unlike his older siblings, Louis' registration paperwork has been typed out, while George and Charlotte's were both handwritten. The exact reason for this is not clear – but in all other ways, the details remain largely the same.

Prince Louis' birth certificate was typed out - in contrast to Prince George and Princess Charlotte's

The official document lists the baby's date and place of birth as 23 April 2018, St Mary's Hospital, Praed Street, Westminster, with the newborn's full name and surname confirmed as His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge. William and Kate's occupations on the paperwork are listed as 'Prince' and 'Princess of the United Kingdom', respectively, while their places of birth – Paddington for the Duke and Reading for the Duchess – are also documented. The baby's 'usual address' is the family's home, Kensington Palace.

STORY: Why Prince Louis was nearly not a Prince

A photograph of Prince George's certificate

While parents in the UK legally have 42 days to officially register a child's birth, William and Kate registered their son's arrival eight days after he was born. And unlike most parents, the royals did not have to wait in line at the register office. A registrar travelled to Kensington Palace where William signed the document from the comfort of his home. This time around, that honour was bestowed on a different official; Westminster City Council registrar Alison Cathcart registered both Prince George and Princess Charlotte's births in 2013 and 2017. Shortly after Prince George was born, Ms Cathcart: "It was a pleasure. Westminster City Council registered the birth of the Queen and Prince Charles and Princes William and Harry, so it's great to see that tradition continue."

STORY: Why Prince William and Kate won't be sharing any birthday photos of Princess Charlotte