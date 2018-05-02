Loading the player...

The sweet way Princess Charlotte's nursery is celebrating her third birthday Prince William and Kate's daughter is a full-time pupil at Willcocks Nursery School

Happy birthday to Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte! Prince William and Kate's daughter turns three on Wednesday, and like many children her age, the little girl will be showered with love and presents on her special day. The celebrations will continue at Willcocks Nursery School, where Charlotte is enrolled as a full-time pupil. Boys and girls at the prestigious nursery in west London are typically given cake on their birthday for the whole class to share, and Charlotte's big day will be no different.

As they do with most family occasions, the royals will mark Charlotte's birthday in private after her day at nursery. William and Kate may have organised a small gathering at their home in Kensington Palace, but it's likely the celebrations will be low-key. Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, nine days ago, and will have her hands full looking after her newborn, not to mention her three-year-old daughter and son Prince George, who turns five in July.

Willcocks Nursery School give children cake on their birthdays

Last year, the Duchess opened up about Charlotte's second birthday, revealing that the family had a small party and that her daughter even sang happy birthday to herself. Kensington Palace also marked the occasion by releasing an official portrait of the little girl. Charlotte was pictured at the family's country home in Norfolk, wearing a pretty yellow cardigan and posing with a blue satin bow in her hair.

Charlotte pictured last week, meeting her new baby brother Prince Louis

William and Kate usually release photographs to celebrate their children's birthdays, but this year the couple have chosen not to share a new image of Charlotte. The reason for this is likely rooted in their determination not to overexpose their children at such a young age, with special consideration given to the fact that this is such a busy year for the royal family, and therefore the little Cambridges.

Charlotte enrolled at nursery in January

Given that George and Charlotte made a very rare public appearance just last week, as they arrived at the Lindo Wing to meet new baby brother Prince Louis, the need to release a new birthday image of Charlotte this year has been somewhat negated. What's more, it's likely the public will soon be treated to a new family photo to celebrate the birth of Prince Louis – with George and Charlotte almost certain to feature.