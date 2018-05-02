Proud Prince Charles flies in to meet Prince Louis and celebrate Charlotte's birthday The Prince of Wales arrived in London on Wednesday

Prince Charles has flown into London to meet his new baby grandson Prince Louis for the very first time. He is understood to have chosen the date specifically so he can also see his granddaughter Princess Charlotte as she celebrates her birthday. Charles will enjoy some precious hours getting to know William and Kate's newborn son at their Kensington Palace home, where little Louis is being cared for by his parents. He is expected to wait at the palace to spend time with Charlotte once she has finished nursery, in celebration of the little girl turning three, and is likely to also take the opportunity to see his eldest grandchild, Prince George.

Prince Charles is a doting grandfather to William and Kate's children

Charles' visit comes one day after his mother, the Queen, was introduced to Louis, following his arrival on 23 April. She flew to the palace this week in her personal helicopter, and emerged carrying a handpicked posy of spring flowers – presumably to give to new mum Kate. It is understood that Charles' wife, Camilla, also visited the baby on Tuesday.

Prince Louis is the royal's third grandchild, born on 23 April

The Prince of Wales has been incredibly busy in recent weeks, with a tour of Australia followed by the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting and a trip to France for the Anzac Day commemorations. Since then he has been working up in Scotland, but made the trip down to London this week to spend time with his beloved grandchildren. Charles' delight following little Louis' birth was evident in a statement released at the time. On behalf of himself and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, the future King said: "We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them!"

