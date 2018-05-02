Princess Caroline of Monaco's pregnant daughter Charlotte Casiraghi postpones wedding Charlotte has a four-year-old son Raphaël with comedian Gad Elmaleh

Charlotte Casiraghi is expecting her second child and has postponed her wedding to fiancé Dimitri Rassam, HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! can reveal. Princess Caroline of Monaco's pregnant daughter had planned to say "I do" in June, but she has delayed the ceremony to after the summer, most likely to welcome her baby first. The mother-of-one is reportedly due in August.

Charlotte, 31, and Dimitri, 36, will have various celebrations: first, a wedding in Monaco followed by a party on the Italian island of Pantelleria, where Dimitri's actress mother Carole Bouquet owns a stunning villa in a vineyard.

Dimitri and Charlotte have postponed their wedding to after the summer

Monaco's royal family is certainly experiencing a baby boom. Charlotte's older brother Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo have just welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Max Rainier, in April. Charlotte's younger brother Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo are preparing to welcome their second child in the coming weeks.

MORE: Charlotte and Dimitri are loved-up at glamorous Rose Ball

Rumours of Charlotte's pregnancy first swirled in March, when she attended the annual Rose Ball in Monaco. Charlotte managed to conceal her growing baby bump in a black Yves Saint Laurent gown, which featured an oversized fur stole that hid her top half. She did debut a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand, leaving royal watchers to speculate that she is engaged. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! later confirmed their wedding news.

The couple are expecting their first child together

Both Charlotte and Dimitri are already parents from previous relationships. Princess Caroline's daughter has a four-year-old son, Raphaël, with her ex-boyfriend, Gad Elmaleh. The pair dated for two years before Charlotte's surprise pregnancy was revealed. In 2016, the French comedian confirmed that he and the royal were no longer together. However, he told Women's Wear Daily at the time: "We stay close. We are a family." Dimitri, meanwhile, has a young daughter Darya with his ex-wife Masha Novoselova.

MORE: Charlotte opens up about 'loneliness' following father's death

Charlotte and Dimitri were first romantically linked in 2017. Since then, the pair have travelled around the world, venturing to New York, Italy and Jamaica, among other places.