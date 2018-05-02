Prince William and Princess Beatrice are joining forces – all the details! The Duke of Cambridge and his cousin are hosting a reception at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Princess Beatrice are joining forces next month for a very exciting event. The Duke of Cambridge, who has just welcomed his son Prince Louis, will host a reception at Buckingham Palace Gardens with his cousin Beatrice on Thursday 24 May. The pair will be joined by their uncle Prince Edward. The trio will meet young people who have successfully achieved gold in The Duke of Edinburgh Awards, named after William and Beatrice's 96-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip.

The Duke usually attends the event; last July, he met the gold award holders in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. But since then, Philip has retired and only makes rare appearances at royal engagements.

William and Beatrice (right) will host a reception at Buckingham Palace Gardens

Prince William is currently on paternity leave, having welcomed his third child with his wife Kate in April. However, two days after his son was born, the doting dad was out on the royal circuit again, attending an Anzac Day service with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Westminster Abbey. William also attended the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre in London with his brother.

The royals pictured at Easter service with the Queen

The future King is not due to carry out any engagements this week, which means he'll be spending time at home bonding with his new baby and looking after his two older children, Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three. The Cambridges celebrated Charlotte's third birthday on Wednesday, marking the occasion in private at their Kensington Palace home.

While William will return to work in a couple of weeks, Kate will be notably absent from the royal circuit. The Duchess will be on maternity leave until the autumn, and when she returns to official duty, her priority will be her young children, Kensington Palace stated. Royal watchers will be able to catch a glimpse of Kate at upcoming events, including Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in mid-May and Trooping the Colour in June, to celebrate the Queen's birthday.