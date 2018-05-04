Did Meghan Markle cry when she said yes to the dress? See what her best friend has to say Priyanka Chopra appeared to hint that Meghan did indeed cry after choosing her wedding gown

Did Meghan Markle tear up when she said yes to the dress? In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Meghan's close friend, Priyanka Chopra, seemed to hint that the former Suits actress certainly did shed a few tears after choosing her wedding dress. Andy asked the Quantico star several questions about the royal wedding, and joked that if she couldn't answer he would simply interpret her facial expression. When he asked if Meghan cried when she found her dream dress, the actress smiled widely, leading Andy to say: "Oh she did!" Priyanka's fellow guest on the interview show, Sebastian Stan, chimed in, adding: "That's a yes!"

Priyanka opened up about the royal wedding

During the show, the 35-year-old also hinted that she knew about the engagement before it was announced to the public, and admitted that she had yet to get the royal couple a gift. The Bollywood star also spoke about her friendship with the future royal on The View, saying: "I met Meghan very interestingly at a 'Women of TV' dinner and we just got on and she's just a really cool girl, a girl's girl. That's really nice to have and we just became friends!" She confirmed she was going for the wedding, adding: "I think being happy for your friend would be really cool. It's such a life changing moment for a girl… Then going into that life and that level of crazy – that's a lot of crazy… People following you, your life is under a microscope all of the time."

Meghan and Harry will tie the knot on 19 May and although Priyanka is attending, she has confirmed that she won't be a bridesmaid. Speaking to People magazine, she said: "I'm super excited about her and her big day. It's not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it's life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that."

