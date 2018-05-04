Loading the player...

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending their final days before the royal wedding Only two weeks to go before Harry and Meghan tie the knot!

There are only two weeks to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in what will undoubtedly be the wedding of the year. The Prince has cleared his diary and has no official engagements before the big day; the next time royal watchers can expect to see the couple is when they base themselves at Windsor to make last-minute wedding preparations ahead of Saturday 19 May.

Like most lovebirds, Harry and Meghan will spend the next couple of weeks tying up loose ends to make sure everything goes to plan on the day. The pair have been very hands-on in their planning and are expected to travel to Windsor a week before the wedding.

The couple will be making last-minute wedding preparations

They will most likely visit the church, St George's Chapel, to oversee the decorations and seating arrangements, and meet with The Rt Revd, David Conner, who is conducting the ceremony, and The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, who is officiating. Meghan and the Archbishop have formed a close friendship, so much so that the former actress asked him to baptise and confirm her in March. At the time, a source told The Times: "She has formed a close bond with him. She and Harry have been doing wedding prep with him."

MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about the royal wedding

Harry and Meghan will tie the knot at St George's Chapel

The couple will also finalise the guest list as the last RSVPs arrive, and send their final numbers to the caterers. Preparation is key to any wedding and Harry and Meghan may also practise saying their vows aloud, as well as rehearse for their first dance. The bride and groom-to-be are also expected to have their final outfit fittings to ensure they look their very best on the day.

MORE: Old video shows Meghan hinting about royal romance - and no one noticed!

Meghan's mum Doria Ragland is due to arrive in the UK ten days before the wedding. They'll be busy catching up and doing mother-daughter activities, which will leave Harry time to spend with his family. The Prince will make the most of his brother William being on paternity leave, and ask him for wedding day advice. Harry may also coach his young niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, in their adorable roles as page boy and bridesmaid.