The surprising link between Prince Harry and Meghan and Prince Charles and Diana's royal weddings The Gaselee family have been close to the royals for decades

Although they are nearly 40 years apart, there is a surprisingly link between the weddings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the Prince's parents, Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, all thanks to a member of the Household Cavalry. Lt. Col James Gaselee will be leading the soldiers who will escort the newly married couple during their first carriage procession as husband and wife, and the commanding officer just happens to be the brother of Sarah-Jane Gaselee, who was a bridesmaid at Charles and Diana's royal wedding back in 1981.

Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on 19 May

If sunny, the couple will be riding in the Ascot Landau, which will be pulled by Windsor Greys Tyrone, Storm, Sir Basil and Milford Haven, after the ceremony at St. George's Chapel. James is a veteran who served in Afghanistan, the same as Prince Harry, and he and Sarah Jane's father, Nick, was Prince Charles' former racehorse trainer. Speaking about his role in the army, James previously told the Sunday Times: "As a commanding officer, one of the hardest parts of my job is disciplining my men when they've let you down or let themselves down. But one thing I probably get from my father is I'm a great believer in putting trust in people."

Diana and Charles wed in 1981

READ: Is Prince Charles going to make a guest appearance on MasterChef?

Sarah-Jane was just ten-years-old when she was a bridesmaid for the couple, and spoke about a photo of the wedding party sat on the floor laughing at the end of the historical day back in 2000, saying: "At the end of it, we all collapsed on the floor giggling and that was one of the most famous pictures taken that day." Prince Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on 19 May in Windsor, and are expected to have around 600 guests in attendance for the special day.

READ: Proud Prince Charles flies in to meet Prince Louis and celebrate Charlotte's birthday