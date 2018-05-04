Loading the player...

Can you find Prince Louis in this tricky royal baby cartoon? The little boy is wearing a crown!

Prince Louis is less than two weeks old but he's already made a ton of friends! The little boy is seen playing with dozens of other tots and the Queen's corgis in his luxurious royal nursery, complete with a butler, but can you spot Louis amid the chaos? Channelmum.com has created the tricky puzzle in celebration of the royal baby's birth and given us a clue – Louis is the only baby wearing a crown on his head.

"Looking for Prince Louis isn't as easy as it sounds," site founder Siobahn Freegard said. "While he may have the most hipster name of any recent royal, he's well hidden in the plush royal nursery. But will you be crowned the winner by finding him?"

Can you find Prince Louis?

SPOILER ALERT! For those who are having trouble finding him, Louis is partially hiding behind the blackboard that features his name. The royal tot is pictured smiling and crawling on the floor, behind one particularly tearful baby.

Prince William and Kate's son, who was born on Monday 23 April, made his public debut when he was just seven hours old. Doting mum Kate cradled her newborn in her arms, and showed her concern as she told William, "It's a bit windy. He might get cold. Let's go now," after the couple had posed for photos.

MORE: Revealed: What William and Kate said on the steps of the Lindo Wing

The royal baby was born on Monday 23 April

William and Kate are raising their newborn at home in Kensington Palace in a nursery that is said to be Peter Rabbit-themed. It's a children's character that the Duke and Duchess settled on when creating a nursery for their first child, Prince George, in 2013. The timeless pieces will have also been used by Princess Charlotte in 2015. As for the interior design company, William and Kate are believed to have used Dragons of Walton Street in Knightsbridge, the same business that helped create nurseries for William, his brother Prince Harry and their cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

MORE: James Corden's gift to the royal baby revealed