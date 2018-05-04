Loading the player...

The special roles Meghan Markle's parents will have at the royal wedding Meghan's dad Thomas will walk her up the aisle

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle Sr. will walk his daughter up the aisle on the day of the royal wedding. Her mother Doria Ragland will also have a special role on the day, accompanying Meghan to St George's Chapel in Windsor in the same car. It's thought that Meghan's dad will already be waiting for the bride at the church entrance.

Speculation had been mounting for months, with reports claiming that Thomas, a retired Emmy-award winning lighting director, would do the honours. But Thomas, 73, has shied away from the spotlight ever since his daughter's engagement was announced, preferring to live a quiet life of retirement in Mexico. Sources claimed he had fears about representing his family and his country at the royal wedding.

Thomas will walk his daughter up the aisle

In January, Us Weekly reported that Meghan's mum Doria would walk her daughter up the aisle. At the time, a source said: "The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don't expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family in as much as possible throughout the day."

Meghan's mum Doria, pictured left, will accompany the bride to the church

Meanwhile, the palace has also confirmed that Meghan will not have a maid of honour. The former actress, 36, couldn't decide which of her friends to choose for the role. But Prince Harry's niece and nephew, three-year-old Princess Charlotte and four-year-old Prince George, are expected to have starring roles on the day, as a bridesmaid and page boy.

Meghan and Harry will arrive at Windsor on the night before the wedding. One week after the nuptials, they will carry out their first engagement as newlyweds.