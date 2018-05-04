Meghan Markle will have no maid of honour – find out why Meghan Markle is instead opting for several bridesmaids and page boys

Meghan Markle won't have an official maid of honour for her wedding day to Prince Harry, as she couldn't decide between her closest friends! Following a briefing at Kensington Palace, it was confirmed that due to having a very close-knit group of friends, Meghan didn't want to choose one particular maid of honour, and instead each of her closest friends will have an active role and will be supporting her on her wedding day. On the day in question, Meghan will travel to the church with her mum, Doria Ragland, before making a brief stop where Doria will make her way into the church and Meghan will be joined by her bridesmaids and page boys.

Meghan has a close-knit group of friends

Prior to the news, Meghan's close friend from Northwestern Universtiy, Lindsay Jill Roth, was expected to be the maid of honour, particularly as Meghan was Lindsay's maid of honour at her wedding in August 2016. Meanwhile, Prince Harry has confirmed that he will have his older brother, Prince William, as best man, breaking the standard royal tradition of the groom having 'supporters' on his wedding day. Speaking about being asked to be the best man at the wedding of the year, Prince William told reporters: "[I'm] really delighted obviously – revenge is sweet!"

Prince Harry will have Prince William as his best man

MORE: The Queen's very generous wedding gift to Harry and Meghan revealed

The Kensington Palace briefing also confirmed that Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, would be walking his daughter down the aisle at St. George's Chapel on the special day, and Meghan is said to be delighted that both her mum and dad will be attending the royal wedding. Meanwhile, Prince Harry has also made sure to include his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales' family in his big day, and so all three siblings of the late Princess will be in attendance, and Lady Jane Fellowes will give a? or just one? reading.

MORE: Which royal couple have just moved in next door to Harry and Meghan?