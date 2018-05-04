Discover the special role Diana's siblings will have at the wedding The couple are said to be delighted that Diana's sister will do the reading at the royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is right around the corner now, and Kensington Palace have revealed more details about the wedding, and confirmed that Diana, Princess of Wales' siblings will be involved in the wedding as part of Harry's wish to give his mother's side of the family a role on the special day. While all three siblings, Sarah, Jane, and Charles will be attendance, Lady Jane will give the reading at St. George's Chapel. The couple have said that they are honoured to have Lady Jane representing her family while celebrating the memory of Harry's mother.

Diana's siblings will attend the royal wedding

Meghan confirmed that she had met Harry's aunts and Diana's close friend, Julia Samuel, in their televised engagement interview. At the time, she said: "I think in being able to meet his aunts and - and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mum, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it's - it's incredibly special." Speaking about what he thought his mum would think of his fiancée, Harry added: "They'd be thick as thieves, without question. I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends with Meghan."

READ: The surprising link between Prince Harry and Meghan and Prince Charles and Diana's royal weddings

Harry wanted his mother's side of the family to be involved

The Kensington Palace briefing also confirmed that Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, would be walking his daughter down the aisle, while her mum, Doria Ragland, would accompany Meghan to the chapel before making her way into the church. They also confirmed that Meghan won't have an official maid of honour at her wedding, as she couldn't decide between her closest friends, and instead they will all have active roles on the day.

READ: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending their final days before the royal wedding