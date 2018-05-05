Duchess Kate releases first family pictures of baby Prince Louis - and Princess Charlotte makes an appearance, too What beautiful photographs…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released some much-awaited photographs of new royal baby Prince Louis, as well as big sister Princess Charlotte who celebrated her third birthday earlier this month. The adorable shots, which - in keeping with previous tradition - were taken by Kate, show the baby Prince dressed in delicate white and propped up on a cosy cushion, while another shows Princess Charlotte cuddling her new little brother, giving him a tender kiss on the head.

Duchess Kate took the adorable photos of the Prince and Princess

A statement released by Kensington Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The photographs were taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace. The image of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken on 2nd May, her third birthday.

"The image of Prince Louis was taken on 26th April," it continued. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."

Little Prince Louis looks adorable in the snaps

The adorable new images come after William and Kate decided not to release any official pictures for Princess Charlotte's birthday on Wednesday, which many believed was rooted in the couple's determination not to overexpose their children at such a young age. Little Charlotte and Prince George were last seen when they made a rare public appearance to meet their new baby brother at London's Lindo Wing.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Prince Louis will not be attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite siblings George and Charlotte reportedly having key roles in the ceremony. The baby prince will be just under one-month-old on the big day, making him too young for such a big affair.