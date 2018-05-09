Meghan Markle 'can't wait to be a mother' according to former agent Prince Harry has also opened up about wanting children

Meghan Markle's former agent has revealed that the Suits actress "can't wait" to become a mother. Chatting in the new Sky documentary, Harry and Meghan: A Love Story, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, who is Meghan's friend and former agent, opened up about Meghan's love of children, explaining: "She said to me, 'I would absolutely love to have children, and I can't wait to be a mother,'" while the pair were travelling together in the Cayman Islands. The future royal will tie the knot with Prince Harry on 19 May, who has also opened up about children in the couple's televised engagement interview, saying: "One step at a time and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future."

Prince Harry and Meghan will tie the knot in May

During the documentary, Gina also revealed that she saw Meghan ahead of her first date with Harry, explaining: "Meghan and I were at lunch and she was really excited that day at lunch and I said to her, 'You look fantastic Meghan. What's going on in your life, you seem excited!' And she said, 'Well yes, I have a date tonight.' And I said, 'Really, with who, do I know him?' And she said, 'Yes I'm sure you'll know him, I'm meeting Prince Harry.' In a whisper she sort of said it. And I said, 'Who?' And she said, 'Prince Harry, I'm meeting Prince Harry tonight.' And I said, 'Prince Harry?!'"

Meghan opened up about wanting children

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November, and fans of the royal family have been eagerly waiting to celebrate their special day in May. However, it looks like the weather on the day might not be as beautiful as the royal couple would have liked, as according to the Met office, the weather will be rainy and windy. Speaking to the Express, a Met office spokesperson said: "It is a bit far off to give a definite picture. But the trend for that period is mixed, so there are likely to be dry and sunny spells but also spells of rain."

