Loading the player...

Why Prince William didn't take paternity leave after Prince Louis' birth The Duke of Cambridge carried out an official engagement two days after Louis was born

Two days after Prince Louis was born, Prince William was out and about on an official engagement despite the recent arrival of his son. Royal watchers had assumed his attendance at the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey was a one-off appearance, and that William would not be seen in public for at least two weeks while he was on paternity leave. But the following day, the future King was out again, this time opening the Greenhouse Sports Centre in London with his brother Prince Harry. And on Wednesday of this week, William was back on the royal circuit to officially open the newly revamped London Bridge station.

It's thought that as a senior working royal, William is stepping in for other absent members of the royal family. HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash explains: "William was able to enjoy some family time at Anmer Hall over Easter and with the Prince of Wales already incredibly busy with overseas tours and Harry in full wedding preparation mode, it makes sense for him to carry out engagements like today's."

William was spotted falling asleep two days after Louis' birth

The Prince usually takes two weeks off. When Prince George was born in 2013, William and Kate retreated to their country home, Anmer Hall, Norfolk. The Duchess also spent a considerable amount of time with her family, the Middletons, in Berkshire while the Duke was granted paternity leave from his day job as an air ambulance pilot. After Princess Charlotte was born in 2015, the couple again escaped London and returned to Norfolk, where the Duke was able to enjoy a few weeks off.

MORE: Prince William spotted falling asleep two days after birth

The Prince and his brother Harry visited a sports centre three days after the birth

But after Prince Louis was born in April, it was the first time Kensington Palace had made no mention of William's paternity leave as such. Instead, they focused on Kate, announcing that the Duchess would be on maternity leave until the autumn, and that even when she does return to royal duties, she will prioritise her family life and children.

MORE: Prince Louis stars in his first official portraits!