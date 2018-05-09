Loading the player...

Prince Charles cannot wait for royal wedding – see what he had to say Only ten days to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding!

With only ten days to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, excitement is reaching fever pitch. Royal watchers around the world can't wait for the big day – a sentiment shared by Harry's dad Prince Charles. The father-of-the-groom and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall were visiting a flower market in Nice, France during their official tour, when Charles said: "It's absolutely marvellous. It's going to be a very special day for everybody."

Asked by reporters what it has been like getting to know Harry's American bride Meghan, Camilla said: "It's very nice, all very exciting." "We can't wait," she added of the big day.

Charles and Camilla were visiting a flower market in France

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will tie the knot on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Kensington Palace has been releasing details, with the latest update confirming that Meghan will walk up the aisle with her father Thomas Markle. Her mother Doria Ragland, who is divorced from Thomas, will also have a special role.

Doria will travel with the bride by car to Windsor Castle. There will be a brief stop at Windsor Castle where the mother-of-the-bride will head onto the chapel while Meghan will be joined by some of the bridesmaids and page boys before she continues her journey to the church, where she will enter via the west steps.

Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on 19 May

It was also confirmed that Meghan would not have an official maid of honour, as she couldn't choose between her friends. Instead, each of her closest friends will have an active role and will be supporting her on her wedding day. Prince Harry has also made sure to include his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales' family in his big day, and so all three siblings of the late Princess will be in attendance. Diana's older sister Lady Jane Fellowes will give a reading at the ceremony.

