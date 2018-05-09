The Queen looks the happiest EVER as she attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show The 92-year-old monarch was all smiles as she watched the annual horse show

The Queen just couldn’t contain her excitement on Wednesday as she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show held in the private grounds of Windsor Castle. The 92-year-old monarch was pictured beaming as she watched the annual event, which saw one of her horses pick up a rosette for fifth place. Her Majesty looked relaxed in more informal attire to her typical power suits, dressed in a crisp white shirt and pastel blue cardigan, which was teamed with a tweed skirt and a navy gilet to keep her warm. The Queen was also pictured with a patent black bag from Launer – her go-to handbag brand.

It’s a very exciting year for the Queen, who turned 92 on 21 April, complete with a star-studded celebration performance held in her honour at the Royal Albert Hall - and with many more big events to come yet, there is every reason for her to smile. In two weeks time, Her Majesty will be celebrating the marriage of her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they tie the knot in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May. In another five months, meanwhile, the Queen – along with the rest of the royal family – will be returning to the exact same venue on 12 October to celebrate the marriage of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Along with weddings, the Queen has also been blessed with a new great-grandson this year, following the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third baby, Prince Louis. By the end of the year, she will have a total of seven great-grandchildren after the arrival of Zara and Mike Tindall’s second baby, who is due in the summer.

Royal fans have very much enjoyed seeing the Queen’s more relaxed side this year. In April, the 92-year-old gave a rare glimpse into her off-duty persona in a documentary with Sir David Attenborough, The Queen’s Green Planet. Viewers adored their on-screen chemistry, and the Queen showcased her brilliant sense of humour throughout their chat, including joking about being a "difficult person to buy presents for".

