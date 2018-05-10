Kate Middleton and Prince William's young bridesmaids and page boys: Where are they now? Royal wedding fever is upon us!

Nine days to go till Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the aisle at Windsor Castle. In honour of their special occasion, we have decided to reminisce on Prince William and his wife Kate's big day, which took place at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. Just like most royals couple, the wedding was a huge affair, with around 1,900 guests invited to the religious ceremony and some 600 people then invited to a luncheon at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen. But the nation were certainly in awe of their young bridesmaids and page boys. Here at HELLO!, we have decided to see what the children are up to now, seven years after their special moment on the day.

Lady Louise Windsor

The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex was seven at the time when she celebrated her cousin's wedding. The 14-year-old, who is now 12th in line to the throne, is a student at St. Mary's School in Ascot. In 2015, Lady Louise and her brother, James, Viscount Severn participated in their first overseas engagement during a trip to South Africa. It has since been revealed that she has inherited her grandmother's fondness for horses.

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

Lady Margarita, now aged 15, is the youngest child of the Earl and Countess of Snowdon, and the only granddaughter of Princess Margaret. The young royal was eight years old when she walked down the aisle alongside Duchess Kate. She is currently twenty-first in the line of succession to the British throne. A student at Tudor Hall School in Banbury, the teenager has already had a taste of the fashion world, having attended the Dior Cruise show at Blenheim Palace last year and has modelled for a fashion show in aid of Kids Company, organised by Chelsea Ballet Schools.

Eliza Lopes

Eliza, now ten, is the granddaughter of the Duchess of Cornwall and her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. She was just three when she took on the role of flower girl at the royal wedding. Her parents are Laura and Harry Lopes, who are also parents to eight-year-old twin boys Gus and Louis. Although Laura and her family keep a low-profile, Camilla's daughter clearly enjoys a good relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry.

Grace van Cutsem

Little Grace become an internet sensation when she appeared on the balcony with a scowl on her face, covering her ears while the newlyweds shared their first public kiss. Just three at the time, the young flower girl - now ten - certainly managed to steal some of the limelight. She is the daughter of the royal couple's friend Hugh van Cutsem - with Prince William taking on the role of her godfather. Grace has largely kept out of the public eye since her shining moment, however, her mother Rose Astor, has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on her life.

William Lowther-Pinkerton

William is the son of Prince William and Kate's former aide, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who stepped down from his role in 2013. The page boy, who was ten at the time of the wedding, is now 17. The former SAS officer is one of Prince George's godfathers, and has no doubt remained close to the royal family despite his resignation.

Tom Pettifer

Tom was just eight when he sat in the carriage alongside Prince Harry in the carriage. He is the son of Princes William and Harry's former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke. Tiggy, who now lives on Glanusk Estate in Wales, cared for Princes William and Harry in the nineties and retired from her royal role in 1999 when she married former British army officer Charles Pettifer. The 52-year-old joined Prince Charles' household while he and Princess Diana were separating so was a strong source of emotional support for the boys. Harry reportedly introduced Tiggy to his fiancé during their engagement in Wales in January.

