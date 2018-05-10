Prince William to join DIY SOS for Grenfell Tower project The Duke will meet local residents affected by the fire

The Duke of Cambridge is set to join the crew of DIY SOS as part of a major project to support people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower in London. Prince William will meet the BBC show's host Nick Knowles on Tuesday 15 May to see how they are helping the community by building a new community centre and replacing a boxing club that was destroyed by the fire in June 2017.

During his visit to the site, William will meet volunteers who have been helping to complete the ambitious project and chat to local residents affected by the fire, which killed 71 people and left a number of families homeless. The final shows will be broadcast in two special episodes later in the year.

Prince William will return to Grenfell Tower to see a DIY SOS project

Nick and his team are currently working on two projects, the first being to rebuild the Dale Youth Boxing Club, which has been temporarily based in a car park since the original centre was destroyed. The DIY SOS crew are also creating a new community space, which will be able to be used for a range of different activities.

STORY: Princes William and Harry's nickname on set of DIY SOS revealed

The engagement won't be Prince William's first DIY SOS appearance; the Duke previously joined his brother Prince Harry on a project that benefitted ex-Army servicemen. And this project tackles another cause close to his heart. Prince William and his wife Kate personally donated to the Evening Standard's Grenfell Appeal in 2017, and he also joined his grandmother, the Queen, on a visit to a relief centre helping the victims of the fire in the days after the incident.

The Duke appeared on DIY SOS in 2015

It was recently revealed that William's soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle has also met with the people affected by the tragedy, paying a private visit to the Al Manaar community mosque, situated just minutes away from the Grenfell Tower site in North Kensington, west London. Survivors of the tragedy have revealed how her visits "mean so much" to the community. A leading Grenfell community member said: "Meghan's visits mean so much to us. She has a special place in our hearts."

STORY: Meghan Markle's secret visit to Grenfell Tower victims revealed