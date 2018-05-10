The Queen will be one of the first to see Meghan Markle's wedding dress - find out why Her Majesty will be one of the first to see Meghan's wedding dress

Millions of viewers around the world will be watching with baited breath to catch that all-important first glance of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress on 19 May, but there is one member of the royal family who will have already had a sneak peek at the bride's beautiful gown - the Queen!

Her Majesty is expected to see Meghan's designer dress at Windsor in the days leading up to the royal wedding, to ensure she approves of the design. HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash explained the tradition while speaking on royal podcast On Heir this week. "We understand that this is royal tradition," she said.

The Queen is expected to see Meghan Markle's wedding dress before the royal wedding

"I know that brides like Autumn Kelly who married Peter Phillips did do that, and if the dress is at Windsor it's just a nice courtesy to show it to Her Majesty before the big day." When asked what would happen if the Queen said she didn't like it, Emily said: "I don't think anyone even wants to contemplate that."

The Queen also gave the Duchess of Cambridge's bespoke Alexander McQueen gown her seal of approval ahead of her marriage to Prince William in 2011, and will likely do the same with granddaughter Princess Eugenie ahead of her nuptials to Jack Brooksbank in October.

Her Majesty gave the Duchess of Cambridge's gown her seal of approval in 2011

Meghan's dress has sparked much speculation since her engagement was announced in November, with recent rumours suggesting that British designers Ralph and Russo have been given the honour of designing the gown. As the designers behind Meghan's show-stopping engagement shoot look, it would make sense that the former Suits star chose them to create a dazzling bridal look. If the rumours are true, we could expect a spectacular full gown on the royal wedding day, as the design duo are famous for their intricate and head-turning looks. Of course, Meghan's beautiful black and gold engagement gown was breathtaking in detail, so the fashion house certainly caters to her personal style. We can't wait to see it!

