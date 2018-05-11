Loading the player...

Prince Philip makes first public appearance since hip operation The Duke of Edinburgh had surgery in April

Prince Philip appeared to be in high spirits as he made his first public appearance since his hip operation last month. The Duke of Edinburgh joined his wife the Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, and was pictured driving to the event. Her Majesty, who was dressed down in a gingham skirt, wax jacket and headscarf, briefly chatted to her husband through the car window before heading to enjoy the show.

The Queen has attended the horse show every year since 1943, often accompanied by her husband. The monarch, who still regularly rides, always looks her happiest at what is no doubt her favourite equestrian event of the year. Her horses take part in the show; on Friday, she watched her ponies ride in a Class.

Prince Philip drove to the Windsor Horse Show

Royal watchers were thrilled to see the Duke out and about in Windsor. Philip, 96, has not been seen in public since 13 April, when he was discharged from the King Edward VII Hospital in London. The Prince had undergone a hip operation the week before on 4 April.

He was spotted talking with his wife the Queen

At the time, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII's Hospital at midday today, following a hip replacement operation last week. The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor. His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received."

The Queen regularly attends her favourite horse event

Prince Philip officially retired from royal duties last summer. At the time, the palace stressed that the Duke's decision was not health-related, and that he would, on occasion, still attend events with the Queen. The father-of-four is expected to attend his grandson Prince Harry's wedding next week. Harry will marry his American fiancée Meghan Markle at Windsor on Saturday 19 May.