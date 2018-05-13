Loading the player...

Prince Harry is famously tactile and known for his warmth, and it seems the royal has found his match in his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle. A close friend of the former actress has described Meghan as "warm" and "not formal", describing how she often hugs her staff at Kensington Palace. Bonnie Hammer, the woman who hired Meghan to star in Suits, said: "Meghan is not formal, Meghan is warm, she's a hugger, she's a kisser.

"I heard a story from her very early in their dating and Meghan would come up to the palace and she'd get out of the car and she'd have a bag or two. The guards would basically greet her and kind of walk her in. After the first couple of times I guess she started giving a hug to the guys, which wasn't exactly protocol and at some point somebody said to her, 'people don't usually do that' and she said (shrugging) 'I'm American, I hug'."

Meghan and Harry are both tactile people

TV executive Bonnie was among several of Prince Harry and Meghan's friends who are invited to the wedding and who spoke out about the couple for a revealing US documentary ahead of their fairytale celebrations this week. NBC's Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan also features interviews with Meghan's friend and True Blood actress, Janina Gavankar, and her agent Nick Collins, plus the Prince's friends Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and Invictus stars Dave Henson and Mark Ormrod.

The royal-to-be received a group hug from children in Cardiff

Actress Janina met with Meghan a few months after she had started dating Prince Harry. "I remember a few months into them dating, she was giddy, but she was also sort of saying, 'I think this is my guy.' It was a really beautiful thing to watch." She added: "He's just a guy that she fell in love with and he fell in love with her."

Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan, an NBC Special, airs on May 16 at 10pm ET.