James Corden to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding The comedian recently sent Prince William and Kate a sweet gift for baby Louis

James Corden is set to attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle next week, according to a new report. US publication TMZ claims the British comedian, who moved to LA for his hit talk show, will return to his home country for the nuptials. It's believed that James, 39, and his producing partner Ben Winston will attend the ceremony and first reception hosted by the Queen, plus the more exclusive evening reception, reserved for Harry and Meghan's 200 closest friends.

James, 39, and Harry, 33, have been friends for years, and the Gavin & Stacey star reportedly bought a sweet gift for Prince William and Kate's newborn son, Prince Louis. James, a father of three himself, is said to have sent Louis a 23-book Beatrix Potter collection and plush toys to the Prince. The limited-edition range is estimated to cost around £540.

James receives his OBE honour in 2015 with wife Julia

The classic children's books are a particularly fitting gift. James played Peter Rabbit in the new animation movie, which was released earlier this year. Prince Louis' nursery is also said to have a Peter Rabbit theme. William and Kate are believed to have adorned the room with Peter Rabbit pieces, along with some of Beatrix Potter's other popular characters, including Jemima Puddle-Duck and Mrs Tiggy Winkle.

The comedian previously said he wasn't expecting an invite

Despite being friends with the royals and Prince Harry, James revealed back in January that he didn't think he'd secure an invite to the wedding of the year. During an appearance on CBS This Morning, the TV star said: "I don't think I'll be there. I just want to go on the bachelor party. That's all I'm interested in with Harry." He joked: "Wedding, sure ... he's going to have a hell of a bachelor party - that's what I'm looking forward to."

A whole host of celebrities are expected to attend the wedding, much like they did at Prince William and Kate's ceremony in 2011. Meghan's co-stars from her TV show Suits will reportedly make an appearance, as will Sir Elton John, who was close friends with Harry and William's late mother, Princess Diana. Meghan's other famous pals slated to attend include tennis champion Serena Williams and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.