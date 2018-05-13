How Meghan Markle will be known if the Queen doesn’t give Prince Harry a peerage We won't find out if Prince Harry will be offered a dukedom until the wedding day

While we wait for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-anticipated wedding day on 19 May, royal watchers have been quick to discuss what Meghan's official title will be once she is a member of the royal family, and it would all depend on whether the Queen gives Prince Harry a peerage or not. Should the Prince receive a peerage such as a dukedom, like his older brother, Prince William, he would be styled as 'HRH the Duke of [city],' making Meghan 'HRH The Duchess of [city]'. If not, Meghan will simply be styled as 'HRH Princess Henry of Wales'. Traditionally, the Queen will offer the title on the morning of the wedding day, and fans of the royal family believe that the title 'Duke of Sussex' will be offered.

Meghan and Harry will tie the knot on May 19

Since the previous Duke of Sussex had neither of his marriages approved by King George III, this means that Meghan will be the first woman to lawfully use the Duchess of Sussex title should it be offered. The Queen recently gave her formal consent to the royal wedding under the Great Seal of the Realm. The notice signed by the monarch read: "Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, K.C.V.O., and Rachel Meghan Markle".

WATCH: Meghan Markle reveals details on meeting The Queen - and her Corgis

Loading the player...

The declaration of the Instrument of Consent read: "A person who (when the person marries) is one of the 6 persons next in the line of succession to the Crown must obtain the consent of Her Majesty before marrying... Now know ye that we have consented." Meghan opened up about meeting Harry's grandmother in their engagement interview, explaining: "It's incredible, I think, you know... to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother."

Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding