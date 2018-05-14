Lady Louise Windsor makes rare appearance with grandfather Prince Philip Sophie Wessex's teenage daughter was pictured carriage driving

Sophie Wessex's teenage daughter Lady Louise Windsor attended the Royal Windsor Show over the weekend, where her grandfather Prince Philip was also in attendance. Louise, 14, showed off her carriage driving skills as she took the reins, seated alongside her mum. The young royal is a talented equestrian but is also following in the footsteps of her grandfather Philip, who took up carriage driving aged 50 after he quit polo.

The Duke of Edinburgh was also spotted driving to the annual equestrian event on Sunday, pictured behind the wheel of his Land Rover. Philip had not been seen in public since his hip operation in April, but made a return to the public eye last week. His wife, the Queen, is a regular at the horse show, and it's clearly one of her favourite events of the year. The monarch, who first learnt how to ride aged three, hasn't missed the show since its launch in 1943.

Louise pictured carriage driving with her mum Sophie

Her Majesty was pictured in high spirits on Sunday, the final day of the horse show, when she looked typically resplendent in a bright pink outfit and matching hat. Over the weekend, she was also spotted catching up with her youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

Prince Philip also attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show

The royal family are gearing up for a very special event this week – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding! The couple will say "I do" at St George's Chapel in Windsor and a whole host of family members are expected to attend. There were doubts over whether Prince Philip, 96, would be able to attend following his recent surgery, but it looks like the Duke will not miss the big day.

An insider told the Sun: "The Duke is already walking unaided. He has amazing willpower. When he sets his mind to something he gets on and does it." The Duke was discharged from hospital on Friday 13 April, just a few days after his operation which took place on 4 April.