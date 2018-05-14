Loading the player...

Meghan Markle to attend garden party with the in-laws three days after wedding Prince Harry and Meghan will say "I do" on Saturday 19 May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will carry out their first engagement as a married couple three days after their wedding. The couple will join Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in the Buckingham Palace gardens for the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration. The event, scheduled for Tuesday 22 May, will celebrate Charles' patronages and military affiliations.

Over 6,000 people will be invited to the palace gardens including a number of guests from the police, fire and ambulance, and mountain rescue services, and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. One hundred cadets from Youth United will also be present; a number of the cadets and emergency services personnel were first responders after the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

Harry and Meghan will carry out their first engagement three days after the wedding

The event will be the first official engagement that Meghan, 36, carries out as a member of the royal family. She will have said "I do" to Prince Harry three days before at St George's Chapel, Windsor. As a bride-to-be, Meghan undertook various engagements to prepare her for life as a royal. She also travelled extensively in a bid to see as much of the UK as possible before her wedding, visiting Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Nottingham and Birmingham.

MORE: Everything we know about Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

They will join Charles and Camilla at a Buckingham Palace event

Harry and Meghan have reportedly planned a romantic break in Namibia but their honeymoon is being put on hold for at least a week while they carry out their royal duties. Meghan will also want to spend time with her friends and parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, who have flown especially to England to attend the wedding. Doria is based in LA while Thomas lives in a retirement town in Mexico.

MORE: Get to know Meghan's parents before the wedding

Prince William and Kate also waited for over a week after their wedding to go on honeymoon in the Seychelles in 2011. The Prince returned to his job as a search and rescue helicopter pilot in Anglesey a couple of days after the nuptials, before travelling ten days later.