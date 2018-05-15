Why Prince Harry or Prince William could walk Meghan Markle up the aisle Who will walk Meghan Markle up the aisle at the royal wedding?

Following the news that Thomas Markle will not attend the royal wedding, royal fans have been speculating who will walk Meghan Markle up the aisle instead of her dad. Although it is royal tradition that the father accompanies his daughter to the alter, there have been several occasions in royal history where another member of the family has stepped into the role, including the Queen's sister Princess Margaret's wedding to Antony Armstrong-Jones, where Prince Philip took on the role of father of the bride. The Queen's husband took on the role as Princess Margaret's father had died eight years before, but seeing as his grandfather has previously done it, Prince William, Prince Harry's brother and best man, could accompany Meghan.

Meghan may be accompanied by her mother, Doria

The Norwegian royals, Crown Prince Haakon Magnus of Norway and Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby, decided to walk up the aisle together back in 2001 due to her strained relationship with her father, Sven O. Høiby, while Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Maxima Zorreguieta did the same thing one year later as her father, who was Minister of Agriculture in Argentina during the regime of military dictator President Videla, was not allowed to the wedding, and so both both parents watched the wedding on TV in Argentina. This would suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan could walk up the aisle together. There is also a possibility that Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, could accompany her daughter, as Queen Victoria herself also previously walked up with aisle with one of her daughters, Princess Helena, following the death of her father, Prince Albert.

Prince Philip walked Princess Margaret up the aisle

READ: Here is why Prince Harry broke protocol by asking William to be best man

Thomas spoke to TMZ about not attending the royal wedding after claims that he had staged photos with a paparazzi, saying that he "deeply regrets" taking part in the incident. A Kensington Palace spokesman has said: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation." Thomas was originally to wait for Meghan at the church entrance while Doria accompanied her to St George's Chapel on the special day.

READ: All the latest details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding