Meghan Markle's family arrive in London ahead of royal wedding

Meghan Markle's family, including her sister-in-law, Tracey Dooley, and her two nephews, Tyler and Thomas, have arrived in London from the US ahead of the former Suits actress' wedding to Prince Harry. Although the extended members of Meghan's family will not be attending the royal wedding, and have previously admitted that they haven't seen Meghan for 20 years, the group will reportedly be speaking to Good Morning Britain on the day of the wedding on Saturday.

The family announced their arrival on Facebook with Tracey posting photos of popular London landmarks, and wrote: "We're here! Yay!" Tyler also shared snaps, writing: "Just touched down in London!!! Man what a journey so far. We're safe and sound!" The family previously spoke to Good Morning Britain about the couple's impending nuptials, saying that they "couldn't be happier" for the pair. When Susannah Reid asked them about Prince Harry calling his family the "family she never had", Thomas said: "I didn't take it the way some other people took it, it was pretty light-hearted. They have a great family and she's not used to that… I don't think he was negative, I don't think anything badly of it. Prince Harry is a great guy as far as I know of him."

Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, recently pulled out of walking his daughter up the aisle at the royal wedding after it was revealed that he had collaborated with members of the paparazzi for staged photographs. Kensington Palace released a statement addressing the situation which read: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

