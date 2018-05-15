Loading the player...

Prince William and Nick Knowles don hard hats for Grenfell DIY SOS project The royal visited families and first responders at the Grenfell Tower site last year

Prince William donned a hard hat as he joined the DIY SOS team on a special project to help victims of last year's Grenfell Tower fire. The Prince teamed up with host Nick Knowles as they helped paint the walls of a new boxing club, after the original was destroyed by the fire. The Dale Youth Amateur Boxing Club, which was based on the first floor of the tower, had been credited with turning around the lives of many young people. Since the fire, which killed 71 people, the club has been based in a temporary home in a car park.

On Tuesday, William, 35, visited the new site in Ladbroke Grove, which will also be home to a community centre. He was introduced to volunteers who have given their time and expertise to complete the building project. William also met local residents who were affected by the tragedy. His appearance on the show will be broadcast in two parts later this year.

Last June, Prince William and his grandmother the Queen paid their respects at the site of the Grenfell Tower fire. The royals met victims and volunteers at the Westway Community Centre, where many residents sought emergency shelter following the terrifying blaze.

In September, William again showed his support for the fire victims by visiting the Support4Grenfell community hub in North Kensington, where he was joined by his brother Prince Harry. The hub was established by William, Kate and Harry's royal foundation in response to the tragedy, and aims to provide mental health resources for parents and children.

Later that year in December, the royal trio attended the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service at St Paul's Cathedral, where they were joined by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.