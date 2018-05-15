Loading the player...

Kate Middleton's favourite pram used by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis revealed Silver Cross is known as the Rolls-Royce of prams

The Duchess of Cambridge isn't too posh for hand-me-downs when it comes to dressing her three children. Thrifty Kate has recycled Prince George's clothes for his little sister Princess Charlotte, and it seems the newest member of their family, three-week-old Prince Louis, can expect the same. But clothes aside, Kate will be reusing a whole bunch of baby items for her newborn – including her state-of-the-art pram!

The Duchess followed in royal tradition when she chose a Silver Cross baby carriage for her son George in 2013. The doting mum picked a luxurious buggy, reported to cost around £1,600, which she still uses to this day for her third child, Prince Louis.

Baby Louis will be using the same Silver Cross pram his siblings had

The navy pram features a mattress and deep padded bamboo liner that helps regulate temperature as well as offer anti-bacterial properties to create "the perfect cosy environment" for the baby. The pram also features a quilted exterior, which is complemented by the polished chrome chassis, chrome-spoked wheels and hand stitched leatherette details.

Prince George's pushchair was a cross between a traditional pram for royal babies and a more modern baby buggy. With the guidance of her mum Carole Middleton, Kate asked for specific features to be included. One of the extra add-ons she requested was an insect net, which has now become a standard feature across all Silver Cross prams.

Silver Cross has a long-standing connection with the royals

"The Duchess of Cambridge is certainly helping us with our product development," Nick Paxton, CEO of the brand, told CNN in 2015. "We supplied a couple of extra accessories including an insect net. It was a very good summer when Prince George was born. Our head of design went to the Middleton family home and presented it to the Duchess' mum. We did a full demonstration so that the product was safe and used correctly."

Silver Cross received a royal warrant in the early 20th century

Dubbed the "Rolls-Royce of prams", Silver Cross received a royal warrant in the early 20th century, after which they gave some of their classic coaches some truly regal names, including the Balmoral and the Kensington. The Queen was the first royal baby to be cared for in a pram made by the Yorkshire manufacturer – a tradition that has passed down through generations. Prince William and Prince Harry were both pushed around in Silver Cross buggies by their mum Princess Diana, as were their cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

