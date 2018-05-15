Are these Meghan Markle's wedding flowers? Large order leaves florist Philippa Craddock's London shop Prince Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on 19 May

With only four days to go until the royal wedding is upon us, preparations are well and truly underway. A striking collection of white and pink blooms has been transported to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding venue in Windsor. In newly surfaced pictures, a large order of beautiful flowers was seen leaving royal florist Philippa Craddock's London shop. The dismantled floral display, which appear to be synthetic, included large bunches of roses and blossoms. A small team of staff were seen loading a lorry with a large ornamental vase and dozens of plastic buckets as well as metal ladders.

It was announced in March that the happy couple had commissioned Philippa to create the floral details for the big day. The florist, who is already a preferred supplier to Kensington Palace, will be using foliage largely sourced from The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park to create a truly personalised look for the day. The self-taught florist, who has a studio in Fulham and a flower shop in Selfridges' London foodhall, will direct a team, including florists from St George's Chapel and Buckingham Palace, to create the displays at St George's Chapel and for St George's Hall.

The theme of the floral arrangements will be seasonal, local and sustainable, featuring branches of beech, birch and hornbeam along with white garden roses, peonies - which are Meghan's favourite flowers - and foxgloves sourced from Windsor Great Park. Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May. Florist Philippa said: "I am excited and honoured to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers. Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."

