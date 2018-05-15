Royal biographer Andrew Morton rushed to hospital after suffering 'mini stroke' The 65-year-old fell ill on Tuesday during a talk in central London

Andrew Morton, 65, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after suffering from a mini stroke. The royal biographer fell ill and collapsed while giving a talk in central London promoting his book Wallis In Love: The Untold True Passion of the Duchess of Windsor. The Sun reports that Andrew stopped the talk five minutes in, telling the audience at Simpson's in The Strand: "I'm sorry, I can't go on." Later, Andrew updated his fans on his health via Twitter, writing: "Thank you for all your good wishes – seems that I had a mini stroke, but am doing well & on the mend."

It is not clear whether Andrew will be well enough to cover the royal wedding, having been due to cover it on TV. Following his tweet, fans were quick to send their well wishes, with one writing: "Sending get well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery," while another said: "Really sorry to hear that, sending you all good wishes for a full and speedy recovery!" A third asked: "Will you be recovered by the royal wedding?"

Andrew Morton updated fans after being taken to hospital during a talk

Andrew was later due to give a talk at Waterstones on the Kings Road. The bookstore told ticket holders that they were having to cancel the event as a result of "unforeseen circumstances", tweeting: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have been forced to cancel the Andrew Morton event this evening. Please accept our sincerest apologies. We are offering refunds to all ticketholders so do pop in. Many thanks."

RELATED: All the latest details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Andrew recently released his biography about Meghan Markle

Last month, Andrew's latest book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, hit the shelves, which takes fans on a journey through the actress and activist's past, from her family's royal lineage and love of Princess Diana to the secret classes she took to prepare for tea with the Queen. Highlights included information on Meghan's royal lineage – with Meghan's ancestry on her father’s side being traced back 400 years to the royal families of England and Scotland, including Robert the Bruce – "one of the most successful and best-loved Scottish kings." It also revealed that Meghan had gone to the same nursery school as Scarlett Johansson, at LA's Little Red School House, where Johnny Depp’s children also attended years later.

RELATED: Princess Diana biographer to write a book on Meghan Markle