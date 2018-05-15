Meghan Markle's friend shines a light on her maternal side The royal bride-to-be was "happy to sit in the midst of the children and play" during a trip to India for World Vision in 2017

Meghan Markle's friend Lara Dewer has opened up about the royal bride-to-be's maternal side. Lara met Meghan during a field visit to India for charity World Vision in 2017, and she spoke to HELLO! about how "warm" the former actress was with everyone – in particular children. "She was so warm with children. There was a moment when we were in a slum area in a girls' self-defence class, and the whole community came out to watch, with many of the audience members being children between two and four. And by the end of the demonstration, Meghan had one on her lap, and was playing with another. She is just very approachable and warm," she shared. Adding: "She was very happy to sit in the midst of the children and play and demonstrate affection towards them, it was really lovely to see."

Meghan Markle is "very approachable and warm" says Lara

Getting to know Meghan throughout the trip, Lara had nothing but praise for her, revealing: "The Meghan you see in the photographs is the Meghan I saw." "I think some of Meghan's really positive attributes are firstly that she is really smart, and she is very well prepared. She likes to know and learn about things from different perspectives, I think she is very hard working and disciplined, she isn’t the kind of person who expects different treatment." Lara added: "She is a very passionate person about the causes that she cares about and she isn’t afraid to speak her mind, so she will be a very active participant and has loads of energy to be great."

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would make brilliant parents

There is no shadow of a doubt that Prince Harry and Meghan would make wonderful parents. Harry is already an uncle to brother Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and so has had plenty of practice before he becomes a dad himself. "I can’t wait for the day. So, you know, it will be fantastic," he said on Good Morning America in March 2016. "I've got a kid inside of me. I want to keep that. I adore kids. I enjoy everything that they bring to the party. They just say what they think."

