Prince George and Princess Charlotte's roles at royal wedding confirmed Kensington Palace has given an update on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to play a big part in their uncle Prince Harry's wedding later this week. The adorable youngsters, who are aged four and three respectively, will act as a pageboy and bridesmaid at the upcoming royal nuptials. Kensington Palace made the announcement as Harry and Meghan Markle's big day approaches, revealing that the couple have chosen six bridesmaids and four pageboys.

Other children who will make up the bridal party include Harry's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, three, and Zalie Warren, two, Meghan's godchildren Remi Litt, six, and Rylan Litt, seven, and Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, six. Meghan has also asked her best friend Jessica Mulroney's children Ivy, four, and twins Brian and John, seven, to join her.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's wedding

George and Charlotte have already had practise walking up the aisle. The royal children had similar roles at auntie Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews one year ago, on 20 May 2017. As expected, Prince William and Kate's youngest child, baby Prince Louis who was born on 23 April, will not attend the wedding.

Earlier this month, the palace revealed that Meghan, 36, would not have a maid of honour. The former Suits actress could not choose between her close friends. Instead, they will each play supportive roles on the day and in the lead-up.

Her mum Doria Ragland, who is divorced from retired lighting director Thomas Markle, will travel with Meghan by car to the church. There will be a brief stop at Windsor Castle where Doria will head onto the chapel while Meghan will be joined by some of the bridesmaids and pageboys before she continues her journey to the church, where she will enter via the west steps. It's not yet confirmed whether her father Thomas will attend the wedding and walk her up the aisle, given his recent health problems.

Jessica Mulroney's twin sons will be pageboys

As best man, Prince William will be with his younger brother Prince Harry throughout the day. The royal siblings are expected to arrive at the church at 11:15am before the 12pm start. The ceremony will last one hour, after which Harry and Meghan will carry out one of their first duties as man and wife – a carriage procession around Windsor to greet the thousands of well-wishers.