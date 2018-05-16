Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney arrives in London with her family ahead of royal wedding The big day approaches...

Meghan Markle's close friend and wedding planner Jessica Mulroney has landed in London ahead of Saturday's royal wedding, arriving at Heathrow with her husband and three children by her side. This week, it was revealed that Jessica's children will play a big role in the wedding - with four-year-old daughter Ivy acting as bridesmaid, and twin sons Brian and John, 7, as page boys. The Canadian socialite has previously worked as Meghan's stylist and is also a bridal fashion expert, so it's thought that she has helped Meghan choose many of the details for the big day.

Jessica and Meghan met in Toronto and have been close friends ever since

Jessica was spotted carrying a number of suitcases through the airport, including an elusive garment bag which most likely contained her outfit for the 19 May wedding - which will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor. The star is known for her bold and colourful clothing choices, so perhaps we will see something eye-catching from her on the day.

MORE: All the latest details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

In April, Meghan's pal was once again spotted at Heathrow, as she jetted into the UK to help the royal bride with some last-minute details - including one last fitting of the much-anticipated bridal gown. Jessica reportedly joined Meghan at a top-secret location for the final fitting. The designer behind the gown is still unknown - though many believe the bride-to-be has chosen Ralph and Russo to make her wedding dress. The best friends also visited Windsor to have a look around the chapel.

Jessica's husband and three children are thought to be accompanying her to the wedding

Jessica is thought to have been part of the planning process from the start, however, as Meghan flew Jessica from Canada to London in January to help her to decide on the dress. Following the fitting, the stylist reportedly stayed at Kensington Palace with the couple for four nights, and was also thought to have helped Meghan decide on more outfits for her upcoming engagements as a new member of the royal family.