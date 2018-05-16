Doria Ragland touches down in the UK for her daughter Meghan Markle's wedding Doria Ragland was carrying her wedding outfit in a Burberry garment bag



Doria Ragland is thought to have arrived in the UK on Wednesday after she was spotting making her way to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday for her daughter Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry. The mother-of-the-bride was spotted carrying a Burberry garment bag, which is thought to contain her wedding outfit, as she was collected from her home in a black SUV. According to TMZ, the 61-year-old spent time in the terminal's private suite before taking a first-class flight to the UK.

Doria with her daughter, Meghan

It is thought that Doria will walk his daughter up the aisle now that her father, Thomas Markle, has confirmed that he will not be attending the wedding as he has to undergo heart surgery. After claiming he wanted to go to the wedding after initially dropping out due an incident where he worked with the paparazzi in posed photos, Thomas has now said it won't be possible for him to attend the big day due to medical reasons. He told TMZ: "They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed." He previously said: "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle."

Speaking about Thomas' absence from the wedding, Kensington Palace released a statement which read: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation." Thomas' visit to the UK would have been the first time that the groom-to-be would have met his future father-in-law, and her father was set to meet senior members of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Kate.

