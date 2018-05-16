Paul Burrell reveals Diana knew she was expecting baby boy before Prince Harry was born Paul Burrell also said that watching the princes grow up was 'the happiest time' in his life

Paul Burrell has opened up about Diana, Princess of Wales, and made the surprising revelation that the Princess knew Prince Harry's gender before his birth. Speaking about the royal's late mother, the former I'm a Celebrity runner-up said: "Seeing how happy Harry is on the build up to his wedding, it reminds me of the first time I ever met him. I was at Balmoral with The Queen and Diana had been to the Highland Games. She was heavily pregnant. She pushed me into the dining room and she took my hand, she put it on her tummy and I felt a kick. And that was Harry. She said, 'It's a boy, it's our secret.' And I kept that secret because I couldn't even tell The Queen, I couldn't tell my wife, I couldn't tell anyone. This was our secret until Harry was born."

Paul spoke about Diana's pregnancy

The former butler also spoke about watching Princes William and Harry grow up, explaining: "I think watching the young princes grow up was probably the happiest time in my life. Harry as a child was mischievous, naughty and very noisy. He was very different from his brother. He and his brother were like chalk and cheese. Nannies would always whisper in William's ear, 'You'd better sit up straight, you'd better behave, because you're going to be king one day.' 'I don't want to be king,' William said one day. And Harry piped up, 'Well, I'll do the job instead of you then.' So from that day on, the Princess and I called Harry GKH - Good King Harry."

Loading the player...

READ: Discover the special role Diana's siblings will have at the wedding

Paul, who will be reporting from Windsor on Friday on behalf of ITV's Lorraine, added that he thinks that Diana would love Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle, adding: "I think Diana would have wholeheartedly approve of Meghan. Together with Meghan by his side, Harry and she will go out into the world and fulfil Diana's dreams."

READ: The surprising link between Prince Harry and Meghan and Prince Charles and Diana's royal weddings