'I'll be the first person to see Meghan Markle's wedding dress!' – read more Tina Daheley will be reporting for the BBC

Tina Daheley, better known for her roles on BBC Breakfast and newsreader on Radio 1, can't quite believe her luck. This Saturday, millions of people will be watching Tina on TV describing Meghan Markle's wedding dress as she gets the first glimpse of her on her way to marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. "Yes, I've got the first look at the dress! I can't get my head around that," she shrieked in excitement.

Announced as part of the BBC's coverage last month, Tina was amazed to hear she had got such a prime spot commenting on the departure of Meghan and her mother. She thinks it will really be something special. "They've got such an amazing relationship, her Mum has been so strong and supportive for Meghan that I'm sure it will be quite emotional. I just hope I'm not rendered speechless!"

Tina Daheley will be one of the first to see Meghan's dress © Joseph Sinclair

With so many secrets surrounding the dress and location of Meghan's departure, only recently announced as the luxurious hotel Clivesden House, Tina will be talking to the crowds throughout the morning ready to take in the atmosphere of the big day. Avid royal fans might recognise Tina as the host of the first Royal Foundation forum, where she was invited to interview Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – announced as the fourth patron of the charity – as they spoke together about their new interests. Tina was able to meet the fab foursome both on the day and before, to get a real sense of their friendships. And Tina has revealed that she was invited by someone to host, possibly due to Prince William's public long-running love of BBC Radio 1.

"They were all so relaxed with each other," she gushed. "But it's clear that Meghan has some brilliant ideas around women and charity work. She obviously can't wait to get started in fact, Prince Harry joked that she did have a wedding to organise! I think the listeners of BBC Radio 1 are probably the right sort of audience that the royals are looking to target, so hosting the forum was a great idea to get that information to them and we hope it will be an annual thing from now on."

Although Meghan and Kate share a non-royal background, their connection goes much deeper, according to Tina. "Meghan is very much a woman's woman, proud to champion female endeavours so it's obvious that she really likes Kate. Although Catherine is quite low-key, it was actually her idea to come up with the Royal Foundation and use their high-profiles to do good across all channels, and that included welcoming Meghan on board."

Tina also shares a connection with Meghan in that they are both interested in women's issues and are getting married this year, although for Tina she's finding it hard to concentrate on her own wedding. "I'll be talking to my friends about what the dress could look like or accessories to use and they will assume I'm talking about my own big day. But really I can't concentrate on anything apart from Meghan just yet!"

The presenter recently received a complaint about her 'off-putting' hair

While Tina hasn't quite decided on her own dress for Saturday, there are three options apparently, she does have one thing sorted – her hair. "My hair has been such a big issue lately, even Grimmy (breakfast show presenter at BBC Radio 1) will comment on it so I'm used to it but recently the trolls have been so ridiculous I have just had to respond." She's talking about a complaint recently made to the BBC about her 'cascading hair' being off-putting as the presenter appeared on BBC Breakfast.

Tina grimaces: "It's just so ridiculous in the age of #MeToo that someone has a problem with long hair. Show me a scientific study where women with long hair can't hold serious conversations? I actually think it's a shame that a lot of women in news cut their hair, perhaps to appear more masculine or add gravitas." However, Tina is certain of one thing on Saturday. She said, "I can confirm that there's one thing for sure I'll be wearing at the royal wedding – and that's the biggest blow dry I can find!"