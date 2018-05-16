Princess Eugenie shares excitement ahead of cousin Harry's royal wedding Only three days to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding!

Excitement is reaching fever pitch among royal fans who can't wait to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot. And with only three days to go before the wedding, Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie has also shared her joy for the wonderful British weather the couple will have over the weekend! The 28-year-old posted the sweetest throwback photo of herself as a young child running in a sports field, looking very gleeful. "Running into this amazing weather..." she wrote on Instagram. Eugenie followed it up with two gorgeous landscape photos of flowers in full bloom at Richmond Park, London.

While the royal was clearly referring to the recent sunshine in the UK, Eugenie will no doubt also be excited about her cousin's big day. Harry and Meghan's nuptials will take place on Saturday at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle and royal fever has certainly hit the nation. The venue holds a special place for Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank; the couple have also chosen to exchange vows at the chapel in October.

Eugenie opened her public Instagram account in March, and has been updating fans with her latest projects and patronages, while also entertaining fans with the cutest throwback photos. Some have featured her older sister Princess Beatrice, including a particularly sweet one posted in mid-March of the sisters as bridesmaids. "90s throwback... wedding planning starts!!" Eugenie wrote.

The Princess' engagement was announced in January via the palace. Jack and Eugenie also appeared on The One Show, where they opened up about the proposal in Nicaragua. Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her partner of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed.

She said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said, 'This is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."