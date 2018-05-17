What is Meghan Markle's net worth and how much did she earn on Suits? Her Suits salary, brand endorsements, film credits and more revealed…

In just two days' time, Meghan Markle will officially join the royal family and her personal fortune will soar. Her fiancé Prince Harry, who grew up in one of the most prestigious families in the world, is estimated to be worth £30million. But Meghan already has financial security, thanks to her success as a TV star on Suits and her numerous brand endorsements. We take a look at Meghan's estimated £5million net worth ahead of the royal wedding…

Meghan earned £37,000 per episode on Suits

Meghan Markle's Suits salary

Meghan recorded over 100 episodes of Suits, starring on an impressive seven seasons of the hit Netflix show. The TV actress reportedly earned around £37,000 per episode, putting her annual Suits salary at around £333,000 when you include her brand endorsements.

After Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, the small-screen star revealed that she had also quit acting. "I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter, right?" she told the BBC alongside Prince Harry. "And also keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, you know what, I have – I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there and now it's time to, as you said work – work as a team with – with you."

The actress starred in Remember Me, produced by her ex-husband Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle's film roles

Meghan is most famous for Suits but the actress also starred in a range of blockbusters, including Remember Me, which featured Robert Pattinson. She had a cameo role as a barmaid in the romantic coming-of-age drama, and reportedly banked £138,000 for the film produced by her ex-husband Trevor Engelson.

According to knownetworth.com, Meghan also took home £127,000 for short film The Candidate and £114,000 for independent movie, The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down. Meghan will have also made a pretty penny from her other films such as Horrible Bosses, Random Encounters and Dysfunctional Friends. Meanwhile, her TV credits include 90210, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and Knight Rider.

Meghan also had a fashion deal with Reitmans

Meghan Markle's brand endorsements

As an actress, Meghan also made the most of her celebrity endorsement deals and ran her own lifestyle blog, The Tig, which focused on food, travel, fashion and health. She is said to have earned around £60,000 from her sponsorships and endorsements – a gig she gave up when her relationship with Harry grew serious. These included a deal with Canadian store Reitmans; Meghan modelled for the fashion brand and designed two collections with them including a vegan leather range in 2016, the same year she met Harry.