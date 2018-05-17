Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Windsor ahead of royal wedding Harry and Meghan are set to get married in Windsor on Saturday 19 May

Following the news that Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle, will no longer be able to walk her down the aisle, there is still one man that won't leave her side. Prince Harry and Meghan have been pictured arriving in Windsor Castle for their rehearsal.Bride-to-be Meghan looked beautiful dressed in a crisp white blazer and £285 silk crepe blouse from Tuxe Bodywear, with her hair worn in a chic updo. A pair of Birks 'snowflake' earrings completed her look. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also spotted arriving in the town, marking Kate's first public appearance since giving birth to Prince Louis in April. They were seen shortly after Meghan announced that her dad will not be attending the ceremony due to his ill health. The statement read: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

Meghan Markle looked beautiful as she arrived in Windsor for wedding rehearsals on Thursday

With just two days to go until Harry and Meghan's big day, royal fans from around the world are getting excited for royal wedding. The happy couple's church ceremony is set to start at 12 noon on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The service will last for one hour, and fans will be able to tune in from home. Following their much-awaited for first kiss as a married couple and procession around the town, a first afternoon reception will follow at St George's Hall. Later that evening at around 7pm, a second, more exclusive wedding reception for 200 guests will begin at nearby Frogmore House.

RELATED: Meghan Markle releases statement regarding Thomas Markle

The couple are set to get married on 19 May

The celebrations are expected to culminate with a fireworks display, just like William and Kate's reception. Since Thomas will no longer be attending the wedding, royal fans have also been discussing who might walk Meghan down the aisle, with most believing her mother, Doria Ragland, will accompany her daughter instead. The pair have a close relationship, and it has already been confirmed that Doria – who arrived in London on Wednesday - will be travelling to St. George's Chapel for the ceremony with Meghan on Saturday.

RELATED: All the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding