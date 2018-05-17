Windsor is gearing up for royal wedding – watch video! Only two days to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at Windsor where they are due to tie the knot on Saturday. The couple, who were accompanied by a police escort, will have sped through the town and noticed how the locals, shops and restaurants are gearing up for their big day. Some 4,000 metres of bunting have been unveiled across the town, painting Windsor white, blue and red. In our special report below, filmed by our sister brand HOLA TV, you'll see all the excitement surrounding the nuptials, and preparations that are underway at St George's Chapel and Windsor Castle. So as we await for Megan and Harry's big day, enjoy this insider's look!

