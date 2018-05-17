Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland enjoys tea with Prince Charles and Camilla The bride's mother touched down in the UK on Wednesday

Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland was treated to a private tea with her future in-laws, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, at Clarence House, it has been revealed. The mother-of-the-bride touched down in the UK on Wednesday and was taken to Charles and Camilla's London residence where they were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan.

The group were no doubt able to talk through the final details of the wedding, which will take place on Saturday in Windsor. Meghan, 36, will be overjoyed to see her mother as this week has been particularly stressful. Her father Thomas Markle has pulled out of the wedding due to his poor health; the 73-year-old, who lives in Mexico, was due to walk his daughter down the aisle but has been advised by doctors not to travel.

Doria, pictured with Harry and Meghan, has met Charles and Camilla

With less than two days to go before the royal wedding, Harry and Meghan have been making last-minute preparations. The couple were spotted leaving London and riding in their chauffeur-driven car to Windsor for their rehearsal. Bride-to-be Meghan looked beautiful dressed in a crisp white blazer and £285 silk crepe blouse from Tuxe Bodywear, with her hair worn in a chic updo. A pair of Birks 'snowflake' earrings completed her look.

Prince William and Kate were also pictured driving in another car to Windsor. It was Kate's first public sighting since she introduced her son, Prince Louis, on the steps of the Lindo Wing in April. Trying to keep a low-profile, the Duchess looked lovely in a chic floral Michael Kors dress. With her brunette tresses left loose in waves, Kate hid behind a large pair of designer sunglasses as she made her way to Windsor. While in the quaint town, the royals also met with the Queen, who was in residence at the castle.

Harry and Meghan's royal wedding will take place on Saturday at noon at St George's Chapel. The service will last for one hour, followed by a carriage procession around Windsor.