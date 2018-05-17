Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Prince William and Kate at royal wedding rehearsal The young royals will be pageboy and bridesmaid at the royal wedding

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents in Windsor for the royal wedding rehearsal on Thursday. The young royals, who have been chosen to be a pageboy and bridesmaid on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, were spotted in the back of the family's 4x4 as they left Windsor Castle after tea with the Queen.

The outing marked the first time the Duchess of Cambridge and her children have been pictured since the birth of Prince Louis three weeks ago. Trying to keep a low-profile, Kate looked lovely in a chic floral Michael Kors dress, which was decorated with white, red and blue flowers. With her brunette tresses left loose in luscious waves, Kate hid behind a large pair of designer sunglasses as she made her way to the castle.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the royal wedding rehearsal

The Cambridges were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who appeared delighted as they arrived at the castle less than 48 hours ahead of their nuptials. Bride-to-be Meghan looked beautiful dressed in a crisp white blazer and £285 silk crepe blouse from Tuxe Bodywear, with her hair worn in a chic updo. A pair of Birks 'snowflake' earrings completed her look.

STORY: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's roles in royal wedding revealed

It's been three weeks since Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show when visiting their newborn brother at the Lindo Wing in London. And they will receive even more attention on Saturday as they join Meghan's bridal party alongside another five bridesmaids and three pageboys.

Loading the player...

The siblings will be pageboy and bridesmaid at the royal wedding

Other children who will make up the bridal party include Harry's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, three, and Zalie Warren, two, Meghan's godchildren Remi Litt, six, and Rylan Litt, seven, and Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, six. Meghan has also asked her best friend Jessica Mulroney's children Ivy, four, and twins Brian and John, seven, to join her.