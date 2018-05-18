Prince Louis is giving Prince William and Kate lots of sleepless nights The Duke spoke about his baby son during a walkabout in Windsor

Prince William joined his brother Prince Harry for an impromptu walkabout in Windsor on Friday evening, and while the topic of conversation naturally focused on the impending royal wedding, the Duke did give an update on how his son Prince Louis is doing.

Prince William gave an update on how Prince Louis is doing

The father-of-three, whose baby son was born three weeks ago, opened up about life as a family of five whilst chatting to members of the crowd who had gathered to meet him. Ritu Dutt, 48, from Richmond, Surrey, said: "I asked William, 'how's the baby?' and he said 'lots of sleepless nights but it's really lovely'." William also joked that they were "looking for a babysitter" for their baby boy when he was congratulated on the new addition to the family.

William spoke to crowds during a walkabout in Windsor

The Cambridges will be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday without Prince Louis, as he is too young to attend to be at such a big affair. HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Emily Nash, had previously said that it would make sense for Prince Louis to stay at home with the children's nanny, or even with grandmother Carole Middleton.

She said: "William and Kate will both be busy on the wedding day, as he carries out his best man duties and she oversees George and Charlotte’s involvement in the ceremony. I would expect nanny Maria Borrallo or Carole Middleton to be on hand to look after Prince Louis while they are in St George’s Chapel. But as he will be less than a month old, I’m sure Kate will want him nearby, even if we don’t see him at the service."

Prince Louis was born in April

However, Louis' brother and sister Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to play a part in the wedding ceremony, taking the roles as a pageboy and bridesmaid in Meghan's bridal party, alongside Meghan and Harry's godchildren and the offspring of the couple's close friends. Kate and the children will be spending the night at Windsor Castle, while Prince William is staying at five-star hotel Coworth Park with Prince Harry.