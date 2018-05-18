Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle Father-of-the-bride Thomas cannot attend the wedding due to his poor health

Kensington Palace has revealed that Meghan Markle will be walked down the aisle by her future father-in-law Prince Charles. The statement confirmed that Charles, 69, will do the honours, following the news that Meghan's father Thomas Markle is too ill to attend the nuptials on Saturday. It read: "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

It's understood that Meghan, 36, will walk the first part of the aisle with her six bridesmaids, four pageboys and the Dean of Windsor, as was always planned, and then Charles will meet her at the start of the Quire.

Retired lighting director Thomas, who lives in Mexico, was advised by doctors not to travel. The 73-year-old underwent treatment on his heart, with Thomas telling TMZ: "I'm okay. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited." There had been doubt as to whether Thomas would attend the wedding after it was revealed that he had staged photos with the paparazzi, and that he was suffering from poor health. On Thursday, Meghan released a statement via the palace, confirming that her father could not make the trip.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," she said. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

Earlier in the week, when there was major speculation that Thomas would not attend, the palace asked for "understanding and respect". They said: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."