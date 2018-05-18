Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland arrive in Cliveden House Hotel ahead of wedding Meghan Markle will spend her last night at Cliveden House Hotel before becoming a member of the royal family

Meghan Markle and her mum, Doria Ragland, were all smiles as the crowds greeted them at Cliveden House Hotel in Buckinghamshire on Friday, where they will be spending the night before the historical royal wedding on Saturday. The mother and daughter duo gave the crowds a quick wave on their way inside, and when asked how she was feeling ahead of her big day, Meghan said: "Wonderful, thank you."

Meghan Markle arrived at her hotel with her mum Doria Ragland

The former Suits actress looked stunning while dressed in a navy Roland Mouret Barwick dress and with her hair down in a bouncy blow dry. The bride-to-be was glowing with a flawless base and highlighter dusted on her cheeks, adding a touch pink lipgloss to complete the look, while Doria looked chic in a black jacket and white dress.

The women were met by general manager Kevin Brooke and his deputy Andre Bremermann. A white tented portico covered the entrance to the east wing where they are staying, to ensure no photographers or TV crews see the dress when she leaves the hotel in the morning. The dress is understood to have arrived at Cliveden before Meghan and her mother. The bride will have a team of around three assistants on hand to help with her dress, hair and makeup in the morning.

The hotel boasts of being a Grade I-listed stately home, and has a beautiful three-bedroom Spring Cottage, which, at £2,055 a night, could well be where Meghan will spend her last night before becoming a member of the royal family. The cottage has two lounges, and is described as offering "the utmost in privacy and escapism". Doria arrived in the UK on Wednesday, where she met Prince Charles and Camilla for afternoon tea at Clarence House. She later met Prince William, Kate and their children at Windsor on Thursday and the Queen earlier in the day on Friday. She will accompany her daughter to St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday before making her way into the church while Meghan is joined by her bridesmaids and pageboys.

Meghan said she felt "wonderful" ahead of her big day

Since Thomas Markle can no longer attend the wedding due to his ill health, Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince Charles will walk the former Suits actress down the aisle. The statement read: "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

